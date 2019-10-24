A night out at the movies can be a fun time with family, friends, or even by yourself. The days of having to go to a theater to see what's playing, looking in a newspaper, or heck even looking at a website are over — Siri is here to get you the information you need. Siri can tell you what movies are playing near you, when the showtimes are, and can even give you movie descriptions.
How to see what movies are playing near you with Siri
Activate Siri — either manually or with "Hey, Siri" — and say something like "What movies are playing near me?"
Siri should display what movies are playing at theaters nearby!
How to see where and when a specific movie is playing with Siri
Activate Siri — either manually or with "Hey, Siri" — and say something like "Where is Joker playing?"
Not only will Siri display which movie theaters are playing Joker, but will even display the showtimes. You can get move information by tapping on one of the options.
How to see the top-rated movies playing near you
Activate Siri — either manually or with "Hey, Siri" — and say something like "What are the top-rated movies playing near me?."
How to watch movie trailers with Siri
- Activate Siri — either manually or with "Hey, Siri" — and say something like "Watch the Joker trailer?"
- Tap the right movie from this list. Depending on the movie you may not have to do this step.
Enjoy the trailer!
Depending on the movie, Siri may not have access to the trailers since the trailers are sourced from the movies section of the Apple TV app. In my testing, I could find trailers for all the movies currently playing in my local theaters, so you shouldn't have too much of an issue.
Any questions?
Let us know in the comments sections down below!
