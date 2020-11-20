An iPad is a great tool for both work and leisure you can have at your disposal. It has many multitasking features that turn a regular iPad into a productivity machine. And, thanks to iPadOS 14, you just need to add a keyboard case, and you can even use it as a laptop replacement. Using features like Slide Over and Split View on iPad can make your job so much easier. Here's how you can use them!

How does Multitasking work on iPad?

There are four components to multitasking on iPad: Slide Over, Split View, Picture-in-Picture, and the App Switcher. These features have received continual improvement since their introduction onto the iPad, and have only gotten better ever since. Slide Over

Slide Over allows you to have a second app on the left or right side of the screen in an iPhone-sized floating pane; you can also hide it off the screen or re-summon it at any time by swiping it away (hence the "slide" portion of the name). Slide Over doesn't have a default "app" you can slide in from the screen — after a restart, you'll need to drag one on the screen from the Dock or Home screen. How to use Slide Over Split View

Split View lets you have two persistent apps sitting side by side on your iPad. Depending on the screen size of your iPad, those two apps may be displayed as Compact (iPhone UI) or Regular (iPad UI) next to each other. On certain iPads, you can also resize Split View panes for a 50-50, 25-75 or 75-25 split in a horizontal orientation; when holding the tablet vertically, you'll only have the 25-75 or 75-25 options. 50-50: Each app takes up the exact same real estate on the iPad.

25-75: The app on the left takes up just 25% of the screen, with the right app taking up 75%.

75-25: The app on the left takes up 75% of the screen, with the right app taking up 25%. When multitasking in the App Switcher, Split View apps will remain conjoined until separated; Apple calls them "App Spaces." Unlike the Mac's Spaces, you can't have multiple configurations of the same apps (i.e. an App Space that had Safari and Mail, and an App Space that had Safari and Fantastical) at this time. How to use Split View in iPadOS Picture-in-Picture