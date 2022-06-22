Items on the screen are sequentially highlighted and can be activated by tapping, moving your head in front of the selfie camera, or pressing adaptive switches. You can also use point scanning and gestures, like pinching to zoom. Plus, you can even use multiple switches in iOS 15 . Here's how to use Switch Control on iPhone and iPad

Switch Control is an accessibility feature in iOS that allows folks with limited mobility to have full use of their device with the help of ability switches and other adaptive devices. When Apple makes the iPhone more accessible, it helps make the iPhone the best iPhone it can be, and Switch Control is a very robust feature.

How to enable Switch Control

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap the Switch Control On/Off switch. It will be green when the feature is enabled.

You can turn off Switch Control whenever you want by following the same steps above.

How to add a new switch

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Switches. Tap Add New Switch… Tap a source. External : You'll have to activate your external switch.

: You'll have to activate your external switch. Screen : You'll have to select Full Screen afterward.

: You'll have to select afterward. Camera: If you choose the camera, you'll also have to select actions for Left Head Movement and Right Head Movement. Tap the switch action you want the switch to do. Tap Long Press to set up a long press switch action. This is optional.

How to delete a switch

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Switches. Swipe left on the switch you want to delete. Tap Delete.

How to create a new recipe

A recipe is a set of actions that you can temporarily assign to switches in place of their normal actions. You can use recipes to perform frequently repeated or complex actions, like turning pages in iBooks. You'll need to have an adaptive switch connected to your device, but to get into the new recipe section, do the following:

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Recipes. Tap Create New Recipe...

From there, you'll be able to name your recipe and configure it with your adaptive switch or other assistive devices.

How to change scanning style

Changing the scanning style will change how you move through items on the screen. Auto Scanning is the default, but you have options if you would prefer to be in control.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Scanning Style. Tap a scanning style: Auto Scanning : Moves focus automatically after a specified duration

: Moves focus automatically after a specified duration Manual Scanning : Requires a switch to be engaged to move focus and a second to activate items

: Requires a switch to be engaged to move focus and a second to activate items Single Switch Step Scanning: Requires a switch to be engaged to move focus, and if no action is taken within a certain amount of time, the item in focus will automatically be activated.

How to change Auto Scanning Time

This will change how long it takes for Switch Control to automatically scan through items on a screen.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Auto Scanning Time. Tap the plus and minus buttons to increase or decrease time.

How to enable Pause on First Item

If you get to a screen but need a second to get your bearings, you can enable Pause on First Item, and scanning won't start until you say so.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Pause on First Item. Tap the Pause on First Item On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to change the number of loops

After each item on the screen has been visited a certain number of times, the cursor will become hidden. Here's how to change how many times the scan loops.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Loops. Tap a number. You can loop from 1 to 10 times.

How to enable Move Repeat

If you need a little more time, Move Repeat will repeat the delay before "Move To Next/Previous Item" while a switch is pressed.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Move Repeat. Tap the Move Repeat On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to enable and change the duration of Long Press

You can use Long Press to add another action to a switch that is activated when you hold it for a certain length of time. Here's how to enable it and change its duration.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Long Press. Tap the Move Repeat On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled. Tap the plus or minus button to increase or decrease the length of time you have to press before Long Press is engaged.

How to change tap behavior

Tap behavior is what happens when the Select action is activated. It displays the Scanner Menu by default.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Tap Behavior. Tap an option: Default

Auto Tap : You change the Auto Tap duration when it's enabled. Just tap the plus and minus buttons that appear.

: You change the Auto Tap duration when it's enabled. Just tap the buttons that appear. Always Tap

How to change which item is focused after tapping

You can change the item that Switch Control scans after an item is tapped. Here's how:

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Focused Item After Tap. Tap either First Item or Current Item.

How to enable Always Tap Keyboard Keys

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap the Always Tap Keyboard Keys On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to enable Extended Predictions

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap the Extended Predictions On/Off Switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to enable and change hold duration

You can enable and modify a hold duration so that your adaptive device must be held for a certain amount of time before a press is recognized. Here's how:

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Hold Duration. Tap the Hold Duration On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled. Tap the plus and minus buttons to lengthen or shorten the duration.

How to enable Ignore Repeat

Ignore Repeat is the time in which multiple presses are treated as a single input. This duration has to be less than the Auto Tap duration so that a double input press can be used.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Ignore Repeat. Tap the Ignore Repeat On/Off Switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled. Tap the plus and minus buttons to change the duration.

How to change Gliding Cursor Speed

You can change the speed at which the Gliding Cursor moves across the screen. Here's how:

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Gliding Cursor Speed. Tap the Selection Mode you want Tap the plus or minus button to increase or decrease the speed.

How to enable Head Tracking

When you enable Head Tracking, it uses the camera to track the movement of your head to control the pointer on the screen. Here's how you turn it on.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Head Tracking. Tap the Head Tracking On/Off switch. The switch will turn green when enabled.

How to enable Sound Effects

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap the Sound Effects On/Off Switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to enable speech in Switch Control

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Speech. Tap the Speech On/Off switch. Tap and drag the slider left or right to change the speaking rate. The right is faster; the left is slower.

How to change the speech voice in Switch Control

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Speech. Tap Voices. Tap the voice you want to use.

From here, you'll be able to hear what the voice sounds like. Note: You may have to download some of the voices before you can use them.

How to change menu items in Switch Control

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Menu Items. Tap a menu: Top Level

Gestures

Device

Settings Tap a menu item to disable/enable it. Tap, hold, and drag the Reorder button (three horizontal lines) to reorder menu items. Tap the switch next to Show Streamlined First Page to enable/disable it. Having it enabled will make only the most important menu items be shown on the menu's first page.

How to enable/disable Group Items

Grouping items allows for faster navigation.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap the Group Items On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to enable the large cursor

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap the Larger Cursor On/Off switch. When the switch is green, the feature is enabled.

How to change cursor color

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Cursor Color. Tap a color: Blue

Red

Green

Yellow

Orange

How to create a new gesture

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Switch Control. Tap Saved Gestures. Tap Create New Gesture… Tap or swipe to create a custom gesture. Tap Stop in the bottom right corner when you have finished making your gesture. Tap Save in the top right corner of your screen when you're finished. Type in a name for your new gesture. Tap Save.

Remember, you can tap Record if you want to re-do your gesture before saving. Any new gestures will now appear as an item under Saved Gestures.

iPhone's accessibility features are super important

Apple's constant updates and additions to the iPhone's accessibility features are one of the things that make your iPhone the best iPhone it can be.

We've also been really impressed with just how robust and useful Voice Control is on iPhone as well.