Tags isn't just a new macOS Monterey feature in the native Notes app . It's also available in the Reminders app. The function allows you to categorize reminders to organize your content better. Here's how to use tags in Reminders on all the best Macs .

With tags, you can add keywords to apply to your reminders. Tags start with the "#" symbol. To create a multiword tag, use hyphens or underscores between words. For example, "#apple-iphone" or #apple_iphone."

There are different ways to add tags to reminders in the Reminders app on Mac.

To add a new tag to a reminder

Open the Reminders app. Click the + symbol at the top right to add a reminder. Add a tag in the section that says, Add Tags. Separate tags as needed with a comma. For example, "#ice-cream, #dessert."

To add an existing tag to a reminder

Open the Reminders app. Click the + symbol at the top right to add a reminder. Click on the # button, then choose from the list of existing tags.

To add a tag to an existing reminder

Open the Reminders app. Click on an existing reminder, then add a new or existing tag using the steps above OR: Click on an existing reminder, and choose the info icon on the right. Then add your Tag (s).

As you add tags, you'll see them show up in the Tag Browser on the Reminder app's sidebar on the left-hand side.

Renaming tags

You can rename a tag in the Reminders app at any time by following these directions:

Open the Reminders app on your Mac. Control-click a tag in the Tag Browser on the sidebar. Select Rename Tag. Rename the tag. Click Rename to confirm.

The altered Tag is changed everywhere within the Reminders app.

Deleting tags

If you no longer want a tag in the Notes app, you can delete it by following these directions:

Open the Reminders app on your Mac. Control-click a tag in the Tag Browser on the sidebar. Select Delete Tag. Click Delete to confirm. Your tag has been deleted from the Tag Browser.

Make your life easier

Use tags in Reminders to make it easier to organize and find your content. The steps involved are intuitive and don't take much time to set up and complete. Use the tool to improve your workflow.