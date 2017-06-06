You can ask Siri a question without having to ask a question in macOS High Sierra!

While "Hey, Siri" on the Mac is conspicuously missing from the first developer beta of macOS High Sierra, Apple did add a useful feature to the virtual assistant on the opposite side of the vocal spectrum. You can type a Siri query instead of speaking it. So if you're at the library or in a meeting, you can ask Siri to find something for you on your Mac without disrupting the people around you. Here's how to use it.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Sadly, no public betas for the Apple Watch or tvOS.) While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





As a reminder, features in the macOS High Sierra beta will not necessarily be in the final public version this fall.

How to enable Type to Siri on macOS High Sierra

Click the Apple menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on Preferences. Click on Accessibility Click on Siri. Tick the box for Enable Type to Siri.

How to type a query to Siri on macOS High Sierra

Once enabled, a text field will appear just above the keyboard whenever you trigger the virtual personal assistant. Just type your question and Siri will answer it to the best of its abilities.

Keep in mind that Siri will talk back to you, so turn your Mac's volume down if you don't want to startle everyone around you when they hear, "I don't know what you're talking about, Dave."

How to disable Type to Siri on macOS High Sierra

Click the Apple menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on Preferences. Click on Accessibility Click on Siri. Untick the box for Enable Type to Siri.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about using Text to Siri on macOS High Sierra? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.