In Apple's iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can use your voice to search in mobile Safari using Siri. It's available on the best iPhones and best iPads.
Here's more about the feature and how it works. (Hint: You use your voice!)
Using your voice with Safari on iPhone and iPad
Instead of your fingers, you can now do searches on Safari using your voice. To do so:
- Open the Safari app on your device's Home screen.
- Choose the Tab Bar at the bottom of the screen.
- Tap the microphone icon at the far right of the text field.
Voice your search.
A Safari search acts differently depending on the results. If Siri can identify a specific website based on the search (for example, iMore, it will open it immediately (iMore.com). If, however, your search is more generic ("spinach salad"), you'll see different results as you can see below:
Big changes
Safari has seen significant changes come it's way on iOS/iPad 15. And these changes are one of the seven features you might have missed on the latest update.
Besides voice search, there's Share with You, making it easier to find content sent to you through Messages and new privacy protections. Mobile Safari also includes a bottom tab bar, customizable start page, Tab Groups with syncing, web extensions, and more.
