Widgets in the Today View have been around since iOS 8, but with iPadOS 13, widgets are becoming even more useful. There's a new Home Screen layout that features widgets in the left section of the screen, giving you more information at once, and you can pin specific widgets to be available at all times. Here's how to make the most of your widgets on the iPad in iPadOS 13!

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to add favorite widgets

Widgets in the Today View give you access to important information or quick access to actions in your favorite apps. They're a handy shortcut designed to make your life easier.

On the first page of your iPad's Home Screen, swipe right. Optionally, you can pull down from the top of the screen to bring up your Notifications view, then swipe right to bring up widgets. Tap the Edit button (you'll need to scroll down if you already have widgets). Tap on the green plus button on the widgets that you would like to add to your Favorite Widgets. Tap the red minus button if you want to un-favorite them. Tap Done to save your changes.

How to keep widgets on the Home Screen

A new feature in iPadOS 13 is the ability to keep your widgets accessible from the Home Screen (only the first page). Getting this set up is easy.

Make sure you're on the first page of your iPad Home Screen. Swipe right to bring up your widgets view. Scroll down to the bottom of your widget list until you see the Edit button. Tap the Edit button. In Keep on Home Screen, tap the toggle to turn itgreen (ON). Tap Done.

Now your Today view will always be displayed on the first page of your Home Screen.

How to pin favorite widgets on the Home Screen

In addition to having your widgets always available on the Home Screen, you can pin your favorites so that they're always on the Home Screen (otherwise it would just be the time and date).

Make sure you're on the first page of your iPad Home Screen. Swipe right to bring up the widgets view. Scroll down until you see the Edit button. Tap the Edit button. Touch-and-drag the handle on the widget that you pin into the Pinned Favorites section. Tap Done.

Your pinned widgets will now always be available on the Home Screen if Keep on Home Screen is enabled. It seems that you can only have two pinned favorites active. To view your other favorite widgets, swipe up in the widget view.

How to access all your widgets from the Home Screen

Make sure that you're on the first page of your iPad's Home Screen. If you're not on the first page, or in an app, just pull down from the top bezel to access your Notification Center. Swipe right to view your Today View, with any pinned widgets following the method above. Swipe up to view the remaining favorite widgets. If you're viewing widgets following the Notification Center method, you'll view all of your active widgets without additional swipes.

How to access your widgets from the Lock Screen

Push the power button on your iPad to wake up the display. Swipe right to view your favorite widgets.

Improve your iPad experience

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen ($125 at Amazon) The 2nd gen Apple Pencil has a flat side to prevent the peripheral from rolling off flat surfaces. It charges via the Smart Connector on newer iPad Pros and can attach magnetically. You can also change tools by tapping. Apple Smart Keyboard ($179 at Amazon) The Smart Keyboard from Apple is slim and lightweight, making it easy to carry around with your iPad. It connects via the Smart Connector and draws little energy from your iPad. The rubberized material is comfortable to type on.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about how widgets work on iPadOS 13? Drop a line in the comments below.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.