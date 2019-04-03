Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up Mac data. You can also view the files that were backed up on another computer by following these steps.
How it's done
Make sure you have the physical backup drive that was used with the other computer. From there:
- Plug in your external backup device to your Mac and make sure it's powered on.
- Go into Finder and click on the external backup device.
-
Select the folder called Backups.backupdb.
- Double click on the folder with the name of the Mac.
-
You will see folders identified for the dates backups occurred. Drill down to find the documents you wish to review.
- Copy and paste the files/folders you want to copy to your computer.
Please note: Make sure you don't "Move" the files or rename them. If you alter any of them, you may have problems using the native Time Machine app with that backup instance. Instead, only copy and paste.
