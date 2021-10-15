Apple's "Unleashed" event is set to kick off on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 AM PDT. The company is expected to announce the new generation of its MacBook Pro lineup. The 3rd generation AirPods are also a potential announcement at the upcoming event.

As it has done many times, Apple is making it very easy for anyone to tune in and watch the special event on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any non-Apple device you may own.

How to watch

The first way to watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. While the listing is not present on the TV app yet, the company usually begins to list it on the day of the event, so keep an eye out for it. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices.