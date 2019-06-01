It doesn't matter if you're a celebrity, a member of the press, or just a fan of Apple, anyone and everyone can watch the 2019 WWDC keynote address live, as it's happening, on June 3 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. You don't have to drive all the way to San Jose, California or stand in a long line at the McEnery Convention Center to see it either. It's right in front of you on any device of your choosing.

WWDC, the Worldwide Developer Conference, takes place every year in early June. This year, it runs from Jun 3 - 7. Developers from around the world get together for this week-long event to participate in training sessions for developing apps and games for Apple's iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineup.

On Jun 3 at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET, Apple will hold a keynote address to kick off the start of WWDC. At this special event, Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as some other big execs and important figures in Apple's charge, will take the stage to tell us about major software updates coming in 2019. If we're lucky, Apple may also unveil a couple of new hardware devices. Don't expect it, though. After all, it's called the Worldwide Developer Conference, not the Worldwide Hardware Conference.

If we get to see any hardware at all, it's rumored that Apple will give us an update and more specific timeline for the launch of the long-awaited Mac Pro. There's also a rumor that Apple will show off a new external display (possibly a 6K, 31-inch Thunderbolt display).

You can watch the WWDC 2019 Keynote from the comfort of your living room (or office chair) from whatever computer or gadget you have in front of you, whether its a Mac or PC, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Here's how to tune in on Monday, June 3 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.

How to watch the 2019 WWDC keynote on Mac or PC