It doesn't matter if you're a celebrity, a member of the press, or just a fan of Apple, anyone and everyone can watch the 2019 WWDC keynote address live, as it's happening, on June 3 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. You don't have to drive all the way to San Jose, California or stand in a long line at the McEnery Convention Center to see it either. It's right in front of you on any device of your choosing.
WWDC, the Worldwide Developer Conference, takes place every year in early June. This year, it runs from Jun 3 - 7. Developers from around the world get together for this week-long event to participate in training sessions for developing apps and games for Apple's iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineup.
On Jun 3 at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET, Apple will hold a keynote address to kick off the start of WWDC. At this special event, Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as some other big execs and important figures in Apple's charge, will take the stage to tell us about major software updates coming in 2019. If we're lucky, Apple may also unveil a couple of new hardware devices. Don't expect it, though. After all, it's called the Worldwide Developer Conference, not the Worldwide Hardware Conference.
If we get to see any hardware at all, it's rumored that Apple will give us an update and more specific timeline for the launch of the long-awaited Mac Pro. There's also a rumor that Apple will show off a new external display (possibly a 6K, 31-inch Thunderbolt display).
You can watch the WWDC 2019 Keynote from the comfort of your living room (or office chair) from whatever computer or gadget you have in front of you, whether its a Mac or PC, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Here's how to tune in on Monday, June 3 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.
How to watch the 2019 WWDC keynote on Mac or PC
If you're tuning into the WWDC keynote from your desktop or laptop computer, you're going to want to watch it from Apple's Events page.
Ideally, you should use Safari for the best possible performance, but Apple has made it possible to watch from Chrome and Firefox. Apple recommends Windows 10 users to stream from Microsoft's Edge browser.
How to watch the 2019 WWDC keynote on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
There are two ways you can stream the WWDC keynote on your iOS device. First, you can visit Apple's Events Page in Safari the same way you would on a Mac or PC.
You can also download the WWDC app and sign in with your developer account to watch it, and other WWDC session throughout the week.
How to watch the 2019 WWDC keynote on Apple TV
When I'm not in San Jose, this is my favorite way to watch the WWDC keynote (and any Apple keynote, for that matter). With Apple's Events App on Apple TV, you can plop down on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and watch the whole thing live on the biggest screen you've got in your house. You can watch the WWDC keynote, plus the most recent previous events from the past year.
Download the Apple Events app for Apple TV
What to expect Apple to announce at the 2019 WWDC keynote
Since this is Apple's annual developer conference, you can bet on seeing a preview of the upcoming software updates for 2019. That's iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. There's also a chance that Apple will give us some more details about its overdue Mac Pro. If we're lucky, Apple will unveil the much-rumored 6K Thunderbolt display, but that one's a bit of a long shot.
Rene Ritchie has a very in-depth overview of what we can expect, and what we hope to see on Monday morning.
Make sure to check in with iMore regularly throughout the week. We'll be covering the keynote, the betas, and everything in-between. Rene Ritchie and I are in San Jose for the entire week and will be sharing our selfies and in-person pics on the soch meeds all week long.
