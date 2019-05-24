Apple Card is poised to become the Apple Music of credit cards for anyone that has an iPhone - the service people sign up for by default since it's built into the software. While Apple Card will bring solid rewards and impressive money management tools, it will also affect your credit score when you apply for it. So, how much will applying for Apple Card affect your credit score? The answer is simple: the same as if you applied for any other credit card. When you apply for a credit card, no matter who the card provider is with, the potential lender will request information from a credit bureau like TransUnion, Equifax, or Experian, to determine your creditworthiness. The request that they submit is called a hard inquiry and gets recorded on your credit history.

Will a hard inquiry affect your credit? The truth is yes, but by how much is completely different from one person to the next. That is because your credit score is made up of 5 categories:

Payment history: 35%

Credit utilization: 30%

Length of credit history: 15%

Credit mix: 10%

New credit: 10%

As you can see, payment history and credit utilization make up almost 2/3 of your credit score while new credit, which hard inquiries fall under, only make up 10%. The reason that a hard inquiry affects everyone differently is that everyone's credit situation is different. For example, if someone has only one credit card that is relatively new with a lower limit, a hard inquiry will affect that person more. They would be lacking a payment history, their credit utilization could be high since they only have the one card, and the length of credit history would be low, so a new credit application could have more of an effect on their credit.

On the other side of the coin, someone who has had credit cards for a long time, have kept low balances, and always paid on time would barely notice the effects of a hard inquiry as they most likely have a much stronger credit score. That said, don't go out and start to apply for a ton of cards at the same time. There are plenty of exceptions that will flag anyone who starts to hit the credit bureaus multiple times within a short period, with very few exceptions.