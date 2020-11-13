You don't have to wait until Black Friday to save on your next MacBook or iPad upgrade. Today only, Woot has a bunch of MacBook and iPad devices on sale in open-box condition with prices starting as low as $289.99. Though open-box models aren't sealed, they're oftentimes just as unused as any brand new product out there.

Apart from paying full price, the main thing you miss out on by choosing an open-box model is the full Apple warranty. That being said, all of the devices in this sale have between 60 and 120 days of warranty attached, often from Apple itself. We've seen these sales sell out quickly in the past, and some models are already gone, so if you're interested you'll want to pick one up sooner than later.

iSave Open-box Apple iPad & MacBook sale Woot is having a one-day sale on various Apple MacBook and iPad devices in open box condition. These are practically new and they also include a 60-day or 120-day Apple warranty. Prices Vary See at Woot

Woot's sale has several different models of MacBook computers in stock currently, from the 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro to the 12-inch 2017 MacBook, and various models in between. The most affordable open box model on sale today is the 12-inch mid-2017 MacBook on sale for $789.99.

If you have more in your budget to spend on a computer today, the early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale from $1,089.99 at Woot. That's quite a discount from its current price at Amazon where its currently starts at $1,244.

Meanwhile, various configurations of the Apple iPad are on sale from $289.99 currently, including 2018, 2019, and the latest 2020 versions of the tablet as well as iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.