Huge Twitch leak exposes source code, passwords - what you need to do

An enormous Twitch leak has been dumped on the internet, exposing the platform's entire source code, creator payouts, passwords, and more.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

A 125GB torrent link was reportedly posted to 4chan on Wednesday by an anonymous hacker who said they were doing it to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space" stating "their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool".

VGC reports the data is publicly available to download (not recommended) and "one anonymous company source" told the outlet the leaked data is legitimate and even includes the source code for the entire platform. It also reportedly includes comment history, creator payout reports, and mobile and desktop clients used to power Twitch on devices like iPhone 13 and Nintendo Switch, references to an unreleased steam competitor, and more. According to the report, the data also includes encrypted passwords.

If you use Twitch, either as a creator or simply for viewing, you should definitely change your password right now, and switch on two-factor authentication just to be sure.

According to reports Twitch is aware of the breach internally but hasn't come forward with anything public just yet. Worryingly for Twitter, the anonymous hacker described the 125GB data dump as the first part of their efforts, suggesting there might be more to come.