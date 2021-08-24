HDR for select movies and shows will be supported on compatible Roku, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube devices, as well as Apple TV 4K (generation five or later), Vizio and Chromecast Ultra, according to the help center.

Streaming service Hulu now supports high-dynamic range streaming, according to its help center. Hulu subscribers can now stream select Hulu Originals in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on select devices, the help center post says.

As reported by CNET , Hulu has added support for HDR in a number of formats, including HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Apple TV 4K is one of the devices that has had HDR implemented.

The following original series on Hulu are now available in HDR:

Nine Perfect Strangers

The Handmaid's Tale

Little Fires Everywhere

Dollface

Hellstrom

The Great

The First

High Fidelity

Castle Rock

Wu-Tang

Future Man

Woke

Looming Tower

The Act

Catch-22

Reprisal

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The Runaways

The streaming service has also expanded HDR to the following original movies:

Run

Happiest Season

WeWork

Bad Hair

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

With HDR, you'll be able to enjoy the films and shows you watch with more contrast. Brights will be brighter, and darks will be darker. You'll also notice a lot more detail within the bright and dark areas of the screen.

If you happen to need an Apple TV, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.