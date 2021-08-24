What you need to know
- Hulu has added support for HDR for its original series and films on Apple TV 4K.
- HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision are all supported.
Hulu just added a much-needed feature for the Apple TV 4K.
As reported by CNET, Hulu has added support for HDR in a number of formats, including HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Apple TV 4K is one of the devices that has had HDR implemented.
Streaming service Hulu now supports high-dynamic range streaming, according to its help center. Hulu subscribers can now stream select Hulu Originals in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on select devices, the help center post says.
HDR for select movies and shows will be supported on compatible Roku, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube devices, as well as Apple TV 4K (generation five or later), Vizio and Chromecast Ultra, according to the help center.
The following original series on Hulu are now available in HDR:
- Nine Perfect Strangers
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Dollface
- Hellstrom
- The Great
- The First
- High Fidelity
- Castle Rock
- Wu-Tang
- Future Man
- Woke
- Looming Tower
- The Act
- Catch-22
- Reprisal
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- The Runaways
The streaming service has also expanded HDR to the following original movies:
- Run
- Happiest Season
- WeWork
- Bad Hair
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
With HDR, you'll be able to enjoy the films and shows you watch with more contrast. Brights will be brighter, and darks will be darker. You'll also notice a lot more detail within the bright and dark areas of the screen.
If you happen to need an Apple TV, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
