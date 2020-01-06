Mobile gaming is nothing if not battery intensive on phones, and can also be a bit uncomfortable. HyperX is at CES to solve both of those problems with its ChargePlay Clutch.

The ChargePlay Clutch is a docking system for your phone that gives you a better grip while making the experience a bit more comfortable. This means no more dealing with a painful claw grip while trying to get past that last boss. To really give you the best mobile gaming experience, HyperX has also included a removable battery pack onto the ChargePlay Clutch.