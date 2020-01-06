What you need to know
- The ChargePlay Clutch holds your phone securely for comfortable mobile gaming.
- HyperX included Qi wireless charging in the ChargePlay Clutch powered by a 3000mAh battery.
- The 3000mAh battery is removable and can double as a power bank with LED battery indicators and USB port.
Mobile gaming is nothing if not battery intensive on phones, and can also be a bit uncomfortable. HyperX is at CES to solve both of those problems with its ChargePlay Clutch.
The ChargePlay Clutch is a docking system for your phone that gives you a better grip while making the experience a bit more comfortable. This means no more dealing with a painful claw grip while trying to get past that last boss. To really give you the best mobile gaming experience, HyperX has also included a removable battery pack onto the ChargePlay Clutch.
When using a Qi wireless charge enabled device, the ChargePlay Clutch will be able to keep your gaming session running longer with its 3000mAh battery. Now the worry about having no battery left after you gaming session to get you through the rest of you day is gone. That battery pack is also removable, allowing it to serve as a portable battery bank when you aren't gaming. The battery pack has LED charge indicators, along with a USB port for charging.
The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch is due for release early Q2 and will retail for $59.99.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
Analyst thinks Apple is doomed and will lose a third of its value in 2020
Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin thinks AAPL is in line to lose a third of its value this year.
Best Drones for kids in 2019
Drones can be a fun hobby to share with younger kids, but you'll want to start out with something that's kid-friendly andwallet-friendly, too. Here are some of the best drones you can buy for kids and novice pilots.