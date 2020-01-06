HyperX ChargePlay ClutchSource: Russell Holly/iMore

  • The ChargePlay Clutch holds your phone securely for comfortable mobile gaming.
  • HyperX included Qi wireless charging in the ChargePlay Clutch powered by a 3000mAh battery.
  • The 3000mAh battery is removable and can double as a power bank with LED battery indicators and USB port.

Mobile gaming is nothing if not battery intensive on phones, and can also be a bit uncomfortable. HyperX is at CES to solve both of those problems with its ChargePlay Clutch.

The ChargePlay Clutch is a docking system for your phone that gives you a better grip while making the experience a bit more comfortable. This means no more dealing with a painful claw grip while trying to get past that last boss. To really give you the best mobile gaming experience, HyperX has also included a removable battery pack onto the ChargePlay Clutch.

When using a Qi wireless charge enabled device, the ChargePlay Clutch will be able to keep your gaming session running longer with its 3000mAh battery. Now the worry about having no battery left after you gaming session to get you through the rest of you day is gone. That battery pack is also removable, allowing it to serve as a portable battery bank when you aren't gaming. The battery pack has LED charge indicators, along with a USB port for charging.

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch is due for release early Q2 and will retail for $59.99.

