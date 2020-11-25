Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the latest entry in the Legend of Zelda series, returning to the Hyrule introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a game that still stands as one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Like in the original Hyrule Warriors, Age of Calamity also makes use of the Amiibo functionality, offering bonuses that can be used in-game. But what do they do? We have an answer for you.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity amiibo One touch is never enough
Using an Amiibo in Age of Calamity is easy to do. On the main menu of the game, scroll down and select the amiibo option, and scan your figure on your controller. Doing so will unlock a one, two, or three star weapon or rare food items or materials, which makes grinding for them a little bit easier.
You can also scan any amiibo you want, whether it be an Animal Crossing amiibo or a Legend of Zelda one. Keep in mind though, if you have two amiibo that are the same character but a different variation, you'll only be able to scan one of them. For example, if you have a Super Smash Bros. version of Mario and another version of the plumber, you'll only be able to scan one in per day. You can scan five amiibo per day.
Here's the bad news — Unfortunately, the rewards given by the scanned amiibo are random. Even if you scan amiibo from the Breath of the Wild, you'll receive a random weapon or material. This is disappointing, as both Hyrule Warriors and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offered specific rewards depending on the amiibo used.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity amiibo All the help you can get
Even if the amiibo drops are random, they're still very useful when you're grinding for materials in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Breath of the Wild amiibo have become hard to find, with prices skyrocketing online. The fact that you can use any amiibo, no matter the franchise, means that no one will be left out of any bonus.
Save Hyrule again
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Action-packed but light on story.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is gorgeous and fun to play, but it's not without its flaws. It is, however, a worthy successor to Hyrule Warriors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Save 25% on everything Mujjo makes including some great iPhone cases
Mujjo makes some stunning iPhone cases and now you can save 25% on anything you like. They even make gloves designed for touching your iPhone!
Track CPU temperature and thermal throttling with the open source Hot
Ever wondered whether your CPU is so hot it's being forced to run slower? This free app tells you.
HomePod mini fans in Mexico and Taiwan can now place their orders
Apple's HomePod mini is now available in two more countries, but a third will have to wait a little while longer.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports