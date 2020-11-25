Using an Amiibo in Age of Calamity is easy to do. On the main menu of the game, scroll down and select the amiibo option, and scan your figure on your controller. Doing so will unlock a one, two, or three star weapon or rare food items or materials, which makes grinding for them a little bit easier.

You can also scan any amiibo you want, whether it be an Animal Crossing amiibo or a Legend of Zelda one. Keep in mind though, if you have two amiibo that are the same character but a different variation, you'll only be able to scan one of them. For example, if you have a Super Smash Bros. version of Mario and another version of the plumber, you'll only be able to scan one in per day. You can scan five amiibo per day.

Here's the bad news — Unfortunately, the rewards given by the scanned amiibo are random. Even if you scan amiibo from the Breath of the Wild, you'll receive a random weapon or material. This is disappointing, as both Hyrule Warriors and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offered specific rewards depending on the amiibo used.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity amiibo All the help you can get

Even if the amiibo drops are random, they're still very useful when you're grinding for materials in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The Breath of the Wild amiibo have become hard to find, with prices skyrocketing online. The fact that you can use any amiibo, no matter the franchise, means that no one will be left out of any bonus.