Calamity Ganon and his evil forces are fearsome opponents in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It is dangerous to go alone, so it helps to have a friend playing at your side. As long as you and your buddy both have good gear and have trained up your characters to a relevant level, you'll be able to take down hordes of enemies and cut a path to your objectives. The best thing about the multiplayer mode is that you get to share the adventure with a friend as you learn more about your favorite Zelda characters from one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. Without further ado, let's learn everything you need to know with this Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity multiplayer guide.

How to play in multiplayer mode When you're looking at the Hyrule map screen, press down the left joystick. This brings up multiplayer mode. Select Yes. Pair the controllers you want to use by pressing down the L and R buttons at the same time. Once both controllers are connected, Press A. Now have player one select a mission on the map. Note that player one will be the only person that can select options in the menu. To change the characters already selected, click on the Party box at the top of the screen. Now select the character icon at the top of the screen. Choose a new character that you want to play as. If you want to get a refresher on this characters' attacks, Select Status. To leave the character attack menu press the B button. To change this characters weapon, select weapon. Choose the weapon you want to fight with. If necessary, make character changes for the second player. When you're done selecting characters, and you're on the screen, press the B button to go back to the main mission screen. If you want to add a special effect to your characters, select Cooking Effect. Choose the dish you want to use. Select Cook. Now select Onward. Your multiplayer game will load up for you to both enjoy. Start playing! Once everything is set up, the game will show up on a split-screen, and you'll be able to take down your foes together. If you ever want to switch back to solo mode, follow the instructions below. How to switch back to single-player mode While on the map of Hyrule, press in the left joystick. Select Yes. Pair the controllers you want to use by pressing down the L and R buttons at the same time. Once your controller is connected, Press A. The game will switch back to single-player mode. Is there online multiplayer? No, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity only offers local multiplayer. There aren't any online elements to the game, so only couch co-op is your option here. Tips and tricks for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity multiplayer