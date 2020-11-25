Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gives us the chance to see what went down before Link fell asleep for 100 years. There are thousands of enemies to take down during the course of the game, but if you want to take them down quicker and more efficiently, then we can help. While combat seems pretty straightforward, there are a few things you can do to make the adventure more enjoyable. Here are some Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity tips and tricks.
There are a lot of things that work together to make battling in Age of Calamity an easier ordeal. As such, we've split our tips and tricks into various sections.
Preparation tips and tricks
- Cook the best food for the fight: You'll unlock more foods as you complete missions and donate materials to different icons on the map. Read the description for each mission and then choose the dishes that'll give you the best boosts for those fights.
- Work to unlock all of the characters right away: Most of the playable characters unlock by simply working through the main missions, but you'll need to use the Military Training Camp to make them stronger.
- Use the Military Training Camp to level up: By spending rupees, you can quickly level up members of your party at the Military Training Camp situated in the upper part of Central Hyrule. You'll only be able to level characters up as high as your highest level character.
- Fuse your weapons at the Hylian Blacksmith: You can find the Hylian Blacksmith right next to the Military Training Camp on the map. This feature allows you to combine the power of multiple weapons together in order to make one stronger weapon. Once again, this does cost rupees, but it will make it easier for you to defeat your foes.
Combat tips and tricks
- Exit the mission if you know you won't make the time limit: There's no reason to overwork your thumbs for no reason. If you can tell that there's no way your characters can meet a time limit with their current level and weapons then press the - button and then select Exit Scenario to head back to the map before the clock runs out.
- Fill up your power guage by defeating smaller enemies: Whenever a character's power guage fills up, you can release a devestating attack by pressing the A button. To fill it up quickly, defeat minor enemies in the area.
- Take down a named enemy's Weak-point guage: More powerful enemies will have a Weak-point guage that slowly lowers as you attack. If you can completely break it down they will be stunned temporarily. Use the time they are stunned to release a powerful A button attack.
- Order your characters to different locations on the map: While undertaking a mission, you can command your characters to different locations on the map. That way, you can quickly jump between them and defeat enemies at different objectives quicker.
- Take advantage of Sheikah Slate Rune weaknesses: Occaisionally while you fight a large enemy will build up to do an attack and a Rune symbol will appear above its head. Immediately pull out your Sheikah Slate and attack with the corresponding Rune to temporarily stun it.
- Dodge instead of using your Shield: You'll still avoid taking damage and you might get rewarded with a Flurry Attack opportunity where you can land a bunch of hits on the opponent without them being able to hit back.
Item and material tips
- Don't pick up items: Whenever a Rupee, item, or collectable drops from a Chest or enemy it will automatically get added to your inventory after a small amount of time, so don't waste time running around and picking them up yourself.
- Figure out the location of specific materials with the Sheikah Sensor: You unlock the Sheikah Sensor after completing the mission entitled "Needed: Researchers!" Once unlocked, whenever you hover over a mission that you're missing the required materials for, simply press the X button and then the locations that will give you the materials you need will get a green circle around them.
- Completing missions unlocks more upgrade options and services: Sometimes when you complete missions, whether big or small, you'll be rewarded with more services, stores, or followup missions. For this reason, it's a good idea to complete all of the missions in each area of the map.
- Zelda amiibo give you items: If you have any of the Zelda amiibo you can scan five of them in each day to unlock free items. It might just give you what you need to continue on to your next mission.
Using these tips and tricks you should get all of the items you need and get strong enough to take down your opponents in no time. If we missed anything important make sure to tell us about it in the comments below.
