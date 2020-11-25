Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gives us the chance to see what went down before Link fell asleep for 100 years. There are thousands of enemies to take down during the course of the game, but if you want to take them down quicker and more efficiently, then we can help. While combat seems pretty straightforward, there are a few things you can do to make the adventure more enjoyable. Here are some Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity tips and tricks.