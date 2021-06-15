Hyrule Warriors Age Of Calamity Robbie And PurahSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Pulse of the Ancients, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's first DLC pack, will arrive on June 18.
  • The pack will include a new character, new weapons, new challenges, and a lot more.
  • The second DLC pack, titled Guardian of Remembrance, will arrive in November.

Nintendo finally gave us a look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's first DLC pack, titled Pulse of the Ancients, and it's out on June 18.

Announced during Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, Pulse of the Ancients will include a playable character, new challenges, new weapon types, and newly added challenging enemies.

The second wave, titled Guardian of Remembrance, will arrive in November. Guardian of Remembrance will expand the roster further, add new character vignettes, new battle skills, and new stages. You can buy both DLC packs for $20, but they can't be bought separately.

Released late last year, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is one of the best action games on the Nintendo Switch. It's also the fastest and best-selling musuo game ever, selling over three million copies in just four days. In our review of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we wrote that "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity returns to the sights, sounds, and characters introduced in 2017's Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and while it delivers many intense action sequences, the story promised is woefully shallow."

