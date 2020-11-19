What you need to know
- Wireless CarPlay is expanding to more vehicles.
- Hyundai is rolling out the feature to its 2021 Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, Venue, and Palisade.
- Cadillac is rolling out wireless CarPlay to its entire 2021 lineup.
Reported by MacRumors, wireless CarPlay has continued to expand into more vehicles. Hyundai has added the feature into its 2021 Elantra which began hitting dealerships in the United States and Canada earlier this month.
Hyundai continues to expand wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to more of its vehicle models, including the 2021 Elantra, which began arriving to dealerships in the United States and Canada earlier this month. The new Elantra is available with up to two 10.25-inch displays — one for the digital cluster and one for infotainment options like wireless CarPlay.
Wireless CarPlay has also been added to 2021 models of the Hyundai Tucson, Santa Fe, Venue, and Palisade. Cadillac is rolling out the feature to its entire 2021 lineup.
Hyundai is also offering wireless CarPlay in 2021 models of the Tucson, Santa Fe, Venue, and Palisade, while Cadillac has introduced wireless CarPlay across virtually its entire 2021 vehicle lineup, as noted by Cadillac Society.
Wireless CarPlay removes the need to plug your iPhone into your car's infotainment system in order to get access to Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Maps, and more.
Rumors continue to swirl around the idea that Apple may eventually release a portless iPhone. If the company does, wireless CarPlay will obviously be a sought after feature when purchasing a new car. Apple could release some kind of adapter, potentially using MagSafe technology, that would still allow a portless iPhone to work with vehicles still using wired CarPlay. However, it is unclear if that is the direction that the company will take.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
How much do you love your AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!