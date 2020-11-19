Reported by MacRumors, wireless CarPlay has continued to expand into more vehicles. Hyundai has added the feature into its 2021 Elantra which began hitting dealerships in the United States and Canada earlier this month.

Hyundai continues to expand wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to more of its vehicle models, including the 2021 Elantra, which began arriving to dealerships in the United States and Canada earlier this month. The new Elantra is available with up to two 10.25-inch displays — one for the digital cluster and one for infotainment options like wireless CarPlay.

Hyundai is also offering wireless CarPlay in 2021 models of the Tucson, Santa Fe, Venue, and Palisade, while Cadillac has introduced wireless CarPlay across virtually its entire 2021 vehicle lineup, as noted by Cadillac Society.

Wireless CarPlay removes the need to plug your iPhone into your car's infotainment system in order to get access to Apple Music, Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Maps, and more.

Rumors continue to swirl around the idea that Apple may eventually release a portless iPhone. If the company does, wireless CarPlay will obviously be a sought after feature when purchasing a new car. Apple could release some kind of adapter, potentially using MagSafe technology, that would still allow a portless iPhone to work with vehicles still using wired CarPlay. However, it is unclear if that is the direction that the company will take.