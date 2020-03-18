With the novel coronavirus spreading the COVID-19 illness, many more people are now working from home. Personally, I've been working from home for about the last decade, so I'm no stranger to the concept, but I know many of you are. One of the biggest tips that I can offer is to have a good pair of headphones to help you tune out the outside world and hunker down and focus on your work while at home, because let's face it — there are going to be a ton of distractions. I have no shortage of headphones and earbuds around the house because of the type of work I do, but I currently have three favorites that I use daily. HyperX Cloud Mix Wired + Bluetooth Gaming Headset in Rose Gold

If you know anything about me, then you may realize that I love all things pink, including rose gold. I love these headphones because of the stylish white with rose gold accent trim — it's super stylish! But this headset is probably my most used on a daily basis. Even though it has Bluetooth connectivity, I honestly prefer just using the wire and I have it plugged in all the time to my old 2013 Retina MacBook Pro at my (messy, sorry) desk. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more The reason I love this pair of headphones from HyperX is because they're some of the most comfortable ones I own. I have worn them for hours on end at my desk while working, and experience no discomfort whatsoever, so that's pretty amazing. While I love having noise cancellation, the Cloud Mix does not seem to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but it's still pretty good at just blocking out a lot of external noise. The sound quality is pretty good for just listening to music, which is about 90 percent of what I use them for. The Cloud Mix also has a flexible and detachable boom mic, which I've found to be invaluable. It works great for my weekly team meetings, and people can hear me loud and clear. Of course, if you aren't a fan of mic attachments, the headset does have a built-in mic that works well too, though it only works in Bluetooth mode. I've had zero issues with this headset since I received them last October, so they're one of my most used headphones so far. I highly recommend them.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

When I feel like having quality ANC to completely tune out everything else, I go for my Bose QC35 Series II headphones (also in Rose Gold). I picked these up when they were on sale on Black Friday, and they're my favorite headphones to use when I'm not at my desk. The QC35 IIs are super lightweight and come with a carrying case, so they're easy to take with you anywhere (around the house) and are pretty comfortable to wear. There are three levels of ANC that you can choose from the app, and from my testing of it, it's very good. In fact, the moment I put the headphones on, even without music playing, the outside world is muffled. And as far as sound quality, you're getting the Bose quality that they're known for. These definitely sound the best out of what I use, but they are pricey. Plus, they have about 20 hours of battery time on a single charge, so I just need to charge them up every few days. These do seem to go on sale often, and I would recommend picking them up if that's the case. They're a great pair of cans with great ANC and sound.

Superior audio Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II There's a newer version of these, but the QC35 II's are still a great pair of headphones in their own right. They're lightweight, comfortable, sound great, and have fantastic noise cancellation levels. $248 at Amazon

AirPods Pro

Finally, the last headphone product that's been a joy to use while working from home are the AirPods Pro. I have them with me at all times thanks to several different case options, like the AirSnap Pro from TwelveSouth. I use the AirPods Pro when I need to listen to audio on my phone without disturbing others, and I also use it primarily for phone calls. They're just super easy to access when I have them hanging off my belt loop all day, and the silicone ear tips for the Pro make them fit better than the original design. The ANC on the AirPods Pro is also pretty amazing, considering the size of these things compared to something like my Bose QC35 IIs. And the fact that the AirPods Pro have Transparency mode is insanely helpful, because it lets me hear when packages are delivered even if I am listening to audio. Especially in times like these, it seems I am getting more deliveries made than usual, so I want to make sure I hear when something arrives and get it ASAP (no porch pirates, please!) My AirPods Pro were a Christmas gift from my husband, but they've proven to be an invaluable addition to my work from home regimen. If you can find a pair right now, make sure to snatch it up!