Reported by 9to5Mac, the new iOS 14.3 beta may have revealed what Apple's rumored AirPods Studio wireless headphones will look like. An icon found in the beta that was released today resembles a design that has been reported previously.

This new icon found in the iOS 14.3 beta released today to developers resembles the alleged AirPods Studio leaked image shared in September. Earlier this year, Bloomberg described AirPods Studio as headphones with "a retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms."

The over-the-ear headphones are rumored to include interchangeable parts that would allow owners to switch out earcups for a more custom fit and different materials for different use cases.

One thing that could set the AirPods Studio apart from competing products is the inclusion of interchangeable parts. The pads of the headphones are said to be magnetic, so they can easily be taken off to replace with a different size ear cup for a better fit. This could also let users have different ear cups to use for different purposes, such as exercising.

The headphones may also feature "neck detection" in order to pause audio when you take them off your ears and rest them around your neck.

One of the key features of regular AirPods is ear detection, which automatically pauses the song when you take the earphones off. We've learned that AirPods Studio will have a similar feature, but it will work in a different way. Instead of ear detection, Apple is working to include sensors that can detect whether the headphones are on your head or neck.

Concerning when AirPods Studio may be announced, it was reported back in October that Apple may use part of its rumored March 2021 event to unveil the new premium wireless over-the-ear headphones. Price rumors range anywhere from $349 to $599.