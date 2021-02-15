Apple's March events vary… a lot… A lot a lot. In the last five years alone, we got the iPhone SE and 9.7-inch iPad Pro in 2016. Nothing in 2017. iPad and education in 2018. Apple News+, Card, Arcade, and TV+ in 2019. And more nothing in 2020. Because 2020. But a new iPhone SE and A12Z iPad Pro shipped anyway. So, what about this year? You know the drill. Logo. Speed ramp. Drone shot. Apple Park. Transition. Steady Cam. Rapid zoom. Tim Cook. Good Morning! And then… what exactly?

Apple TV 4K+

Maybe Tim stays on camera, or maybe we cut across to Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of services. We start with a whole new Apple Remote. Sure, Steve Jobs might have thought the gesture pad cracked the TV interface, but the rest of the controller mostly just broke the experience. So, do-over time. Maybe even with a little U1-surprise inside. But more on that in a minute. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Because the box… well, when it comes to the box, there are two ways Apple could go. We could get a bare-bones upgrade. An A12Z processor so it can better composite HDR and better handle next-generation games, especially next-generation Apple Arcade Games. Or we could get a higher-end A14X box, one that's geared towards much higher-end entertainment and gaming. Maybe even AAA gaming. Yeah. From Apple. Just everything that's needed to set the stage and get the content — to escalate what we have today to a full-on 8K, spatial audio, VR system tomorrow. And I've already got a whole entire video up on that, link in the description. Cut back to Tim. iPad Pro 2021

Last year, Apple re-invented the iPad Air but left the iPad Pro… sort of stuck in between what was and what could be. An extra graphics core, a better camera system, and a new keyboard that really is close to magic. This year, though, maybe Tim Cook hands off to freshly minted Senior Vice President of Hardware, Jon Ternus, who handled the last big iPad Pro update in 2016, or Laura Legros, who introduced that new Air. And then maybe, just maybe, we get everything we've been waiting for. A14X processor every bit as powerful and performant as the M1, maybe even with Thunderbolt still on-board. Mini LED display, so it's almost OLED quality when it comes to HDR, just not as finicky and still all 120Hz ProMotion. And, of course, 5G. I've got a video up all on that, too, linked below. And if you like these videos, do me a solid and hit that subscribe button and bell so we can keep building this community together. Post-production pan back to Tim. iPhone SE Plus

The original iPhone SE back in March of 2016 was perfect for customers who wanted a cheaper or smaller iPhone. The current iPhone SE from March of 2020 isn't that small but sure is cheap, and the new iPhone 12 mini from October 2020 sure is small but isn't that cheap. And splitting that market has been interesting so far, to say the least. But there are also rumors of another SE. Not good rumors. Not lately. But rumors of an iPhone SE Plus. Not just an iPhone 8 Plus with an A13 or A14 processor, but more of an iPhone 11 without Face ID but with an iPad Air-style Touch ID system in the power button. If there's any truth to those rumors at all, now, later, ever, then Greg Jozwiak, Joz, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, or Kaiann Drance, Vice President of iPhone Marketing, could be there to tell us all about it. But… at this point, it's just the biggest of ifs. Even though March has been the home of the SE, this kinda feels too much like fanfic to me right now. I mean, I'd love to see it, but I'll only believe it… when I see it. Kind of like AirTags, which have been coming since the fall of 2019 but still somehow never quite arriving. If only they had AirTags on them… Air Tags But, if Apple really is finally ready to… just… yeet all the tags… then Joz or Kaiann could transition right into the intro. Tiny little Apple-emblazoned disks you can stick on your keys and wallets, in your gear and gym bags, hell on your pets collars, even kids clothes. They have U1 chips in them, and they work with Apple's Find my Network, so you can precisely locate anything lost, stolen, or misplaced, like with AR guided precision. And you know it, I have a deep dive up already explaining just exactly how FindMy works and maintains everyone's privacy at the same time. Hit that link. Then maybe we cut to Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of software engineering, to demo Find My on the AirTags, maybe some 3rd party versions, along with any other new, hardware-specific features coming to iOS 14 this spring. And dad jokes back to Tim. And to the Mac. AirPods