What you need to know
- A new concept imagines what iPhone 13 could look like.
- The video shows off some new colors that look stunning.
If all goes according to plan Apple will announce iPhone 13 in September ahead of a launch in the same month. But who wants to have to wait three months before they can get a look at the new hotness? Not me, which is why this new concept is so awesome.
Created by ConceptsiPhone and shared to YouTube, the video shows us what a new iPhone 13 could look like complete with smaller notch and a host of new colors, all just waiting to be ogled. As a side note, why can't we have some of these colors in the Pro lineup? I'd spend a worrying sum of money to get a bright red iPhone 13 Pro Max.
That said, here's the concept. Note, there's a lengthy sponsor message at the beginning.
Introducing iPhone 13 Trailer By Apple 2021. iPhone 13 Mini , iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Trailer video shows super amazing powerful features and specifications including new colors and many more features.
We aren't expecting any huge changes from his year's iPhone, although a smaller notch and larger battery do seem to be in the cards. A slightly re-designed rear camera bump is also present in this concept.
As I mentioned earlier, we're still three months – at best – away from Apple announcing the iPhone 13 lineup. That means there is still plenty of time to bag yourself a bargain on the always excellent iPhone 12. We even have a list of the best iPhone 12 deals so you don't have to do the price hunting for yourself.
