If all goes according to plan Apple will announce iPhone 13 in September ahead of a launch in the same month. But who wants to have to wait three months before they can get a look at the new hotness? Not me, which is why this new concept is so awesome.

Created by ConceptsiPhone and shared to YouTube, the video shows us what a new iPhone 13 could look like complete with smaller notch and a host of new colors, all just waiting to be ogled. As a side note, why can't we have some of these colors in the Pro lineup? I'd spend a worrying sum of money to get a bright red iPhone 13 Pro Max.

That said, here's the concept. Note, there's a lengthy sponsor message at the beginning.