There's no doubt that you use your Lightning cable more than any other accessories for your Apple devices. iPhone, iPad, AirPods, you name it, it likely uses a Lightning cable to charge up and connect to your Mac. The problem the cables Apple ships in the box are fine, but they don't last very long with repeated uses. That's why investing in a quality Lightning cable can be the best investment you'll ever make. This Prime Day, the Anker 6-foot premium nylon lightning cable (2-pack) is the only Lightning cable deal you need.

Everything you need out of a great Lightning cable, Anker's 6-foot premium nylon lightning cable provides. It's super durable, meaning you can bend it, fold it up, and coil it together as much as you need to and not have to worry about fraying. Plus, nylon braided cables are much harder to become tangled, so you don't have to untangle your cord every time you need to use it. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Charge via USB-C? There's a Lightning cable for you too! While USB-A Lightning cables still have a tone of uses, there's some use that now you USB-C chargers, laptops, and other devices with our iPhones and iPad with. That means you likely need a USB-C to Lightning cable, and the good news is Anker has the best USB-C to Lightning cable deal for Prime Day.