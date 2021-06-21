There's no doubt that you use your Lightning cable more than any other accessories for your Apple devices. iPhone, iPad, AirPods, you name it, it likely uses a Lightning cable to charge up and connect to your Mac. The problem the cables Apple ships in the box are fine, but they don't last very long with repeated uses. That's why investing in a quality Lightning cable can be the best investment you'll ever make. This Prime Day, the Anker 6-foot premium nylon lightning cable (2-pack) is the only Lightning cable deal you need.
Everything you need out of a great Lightning cable, Anker's 6-foot premium nylon lightning cable provides. It's super durable, meaning you can bend it, fold it up, and coil it together as much as you need to and not have to worry about fraying. Plus, nylon braided cables are much harder to become tangled, so you don't have to untangle your cord every time you need to use it.
Charge via USB-C? There's a Lightning cable for you too!
While USB-A Lightning cables still have a tone of uses, there's some use that now you USB-C chargers, laptops, and other devices with our iPhones and iPad with. That means you likely need a USB-C to Lightning cable, and the good news is Anker has the best USB-C to Lightning cable deal for Prime Day.
The durability of Anker's cables is what really sets them apart from other Lightning cables, and it's rated for 12,000 bends which is way higher than most Lightning cables you'll find. Plus, you don't just have to use this cable for charging because it can transfer data at high speed. Up to 480Mbps! Jump on this deal now, and rest assured you're getting the best USB-C to Lightning cable deal around.
Now that you have a high-quality Lightning cable don't forget to check out the best Prime Day iPhone deals and save big on your next iPhone purchase.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.