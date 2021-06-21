With iOS gaming via Apple Arcade (and Xbox Game Pass for iOS just around the corner), it's becoming more and more necessary for iPhone owners to purchase a gaming controller. We've tested a few options, but in our Razer Kishi for iPhone review we truly found something special. This controller has you place your iPhone between two controller halves making it look a whole lot like a Nintendo Switch and it works incredibly well.
Today this awesome controller is $33 off. It really is one of the very best Prime Day iPhone deals you'll see.
To use it you slip your iPhone onto the Lightning dongle that protrudes from inside the right controller half. The back of the Razer Kishi is almost elastic and squeezes your iPhone into place. You don't have to worry about your iPhone fitting correctly. It works with most iPhones and comes with two different size rubber inserts that you can swap out to fit your phone shape better.
I love taking my Razer Kishi with me on trips as it gets really small when my iPhone is removed, making it very easy to travel with. The ergonomic grips feel great in my hands and I love the feel of the buttons as they press down. As long as you're playing an Apple Arcade or iOS game that supports controllers, you'll be able to use this handy device.
If your iPhone battery starts to get low, you can plug your charger into the Razer Kishi's Lightning port to charge it back up. This is a very durable gamepad that is the controller of choice for many mobile gamers. If you're only going to get one iPhone Prime Day deal today, it should be this one.
