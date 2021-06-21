If there's one wireless charger for iPhone you don't want to miss out on this Amazon Prime Day , then its the Belkin BoostCharge 10W Fast Wireless Charger Pad, currently 40% off and just $17.99.

10W of wireless charging means this will work with any iPhone, or another Qi-enabled smartphone, as well as Apple's AirPods

The Belkin BoostCharge 10W Fast Wireless Charger Pad is a wireless charging pad that delivers 10W of power to any device including an iPhone for fast and efficient charging. Usually, the BoostCharge comes without a wall adapter, however, this deal also includes the QuickCharge 3.0 wall adapter making it an even better saving.

This usually retails at around $30, making it a pretty pricy wireless charger. However, at just $18 with the aforementioned wall plug, it's an absolute steal.

The same discount is also applied to the dual version, which can charge two devices simultaneously for just $29.99 instead of the usual $50. This pad can also be used with Belkin's Wireless Charging Stand (sold separately) for wireless charging on a nightstand or for landscape and portrait viewing whilst you charge. The pad can charge your iPhone in any orientation, and will even work through a case as thick as 3mm.

As noted, this isn't just for iPhones, and the Belkin BoostCharge 10W Fast Wireless Charger Pad will also work to charge your AirPods 2 with wireless charging case, as well as Apple's AirPods Pro. An LED indicator light can detect any obstructions or foreign objects on the mat, and will light up to confirm that your phone is aligned and charged, turning amber if there's a problem. Measuring just 6x8x2 inches, this is the perfect addition to any desk or coffee table and a great companion to your iPhone.

