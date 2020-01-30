Customers who bought an Apple product between September 10 and November 1, only have until January 31 to redeem their year's free Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple announced the promotion last year. The full terms of which stated:

Offer is available for a limited time only. Offer cannot be combined with other free trials or offers for Apple TV+. Only one offer per Family, regardless of number of devices purchased. You can share your 1 year free Apple TV+ with up to 5 other family members via Family Sharing. Redeem your 1 year free in the Apple TV app starting November 1, 2019. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. Offer must be claimed in the Apple TV app within 3 months after first setting up your new device. To see the offer appear, you will need to sign in with your Apple ID on your new device. If you've purchased your new device before the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1, you will have 3 months starting November 1 to redeem. Upon claiming the offer, you commit to a $4.99/month subscription that starts immediately after the 1 year free and automatically renews until cancelled. You can cancel at any time in Settings at least a day before each renewal date. f you cancel during your free year, you and your family members will immediately lose access to Apple TV+ and the remainder of your 1-year free trial. You can't reactivate this trial. Eligible devices: Any new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac capable of running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS purchased after September 10, 2019, from Apple or an Apple authorized reseller, is eligible.

This means that if you bought one of the listed devices between September 10 and November 1, tomorrow, January 31, is your last chance to take advantage of the free subscription. With hit shows like The Morning Show, See, For All Mankind and more, it really is a no brainer.

If you need to do this, then check out our guide to registering your free 1-year of Apple TV+.

For any devices bought after November 1, you still have the standard 3 months from the date you set up your new device. But as we just said, there's no reason why you wouldn't want to sign up to a year's free Apple TV+, so what are you waiting for?