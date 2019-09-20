Before the iPhone 11 was unveiled, a report claimed the device would feature bilateral charging. Then, another report said the feature was axed at the last minute. Well, the iPhone 11 was unveiled with no bilateral charging in sight.

iFixit performed its customary teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and uncovered evidence that Apple was indeed planning the feature. iFixit said it discovered two battery connectors inside the new iPhone, suggesting that bilateral charging was supposed to exist.

Here's what iFixit had to say: