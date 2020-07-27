The first Apple Silicon Mac system will be coming this year. We know that because Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, told us so at WWDC 2020 back in June. And… while it may or may not be a new 12-inch MacBook Air… I kinda all-shades-of-want it to be a new 12-inch MacBook Air. And here's what I want it to be... Design

When Steve Jobs pulled the original 13-inch MacBook Air out of an envelop… it was an industry shocking moment. A symbol of what Apple could do with Intel that they simply could never have done with Power PC. And it wasn't even that good. It was slow. It had barely any ports. And the ones it did have were hidden behind a Millennium Falcon-style landing ramp. Also: it was hella expensive. But then, a few years later, Steve Jobs pulled out the second generation Air. The one that solved all the problems of the first. The one with a wedge shaped design, just enough ports, and a price tag that was going to steadily ratchet its way down to that magical number — $999. Intel clone-stamp-tooled as many of them as they could with as many vendors as they could, to kick start a whole generation of ultrabooks. Then, Apple tried to do it again. Taking lessons from the iPad, they made an even thinner, lighter, 12-inch MacBook. With a terraced battery to fit even more cells into even less space. A single USB-C port, because if you can't have none you might as well have one. And a butterfly keyboard that would end up costing all of us almost half a decade of pain. Don't get me wrong. A lot of people loved the 12-inch. But like the original Air, it was the kind of love that hurt. Unlike the Air, though, the 12-inch never got its second generation. Never got a price drop that made it mainstream. Never got the exceptional update that allowed it to rule. Instead, Apple went with an all-new 3rd generation MacBook Air. But, with the advent of Apple Silicon, maybe Apple can keep the Air and stealth it up as well. In other words, maybe Apple can re-imagine the MacBook Air in a way that also re-invents the 12-inch MacBook? Yeah, por que nos les dos? Display