Georgia Dow shares her camping tech tips with Rene Ritchie and Lory Gil before diving head first into iPhone 11 rumors and Taylor Swift remixes in the Apple Music Lab. They also look at Apple Watch Series 5 rumors and the likelihood of a 16" MacBook Pro.
Finally, Georgia goes into an epic tear about the white coating on Apple Card which can be stained if stored against leather or denim.
- Latest Apple Music Lab session will let you remix Taylor Swift | iMore
- Bloomberg spills the beans on Apple event this fall
- Rene's take
- iPhone 11 Apple Pencil?
- How to clean your Apple Card (HAHAHA)
