Lory reports on her adventures at CES in Las Vegas as the gang chat about the best, worst, and most absurd ideas from the show. It's not just creepy robots, but there are a lot of creepy robots.
On a much more serious note, they also discuss the US Justice Department's findings on the Pensacola shooting and Apple's participation in the case.
Links
- CES!
- iMore's Best of CES winners
- Biggest CES announcements as they relate to Apple fans
- Home | Robo-C
- iPhone battery case replacement program
- Justice Department announces findings on the Pensacola shooting
- FBI vs. Apple: The politics of privacy and the assault on encryption | iMore
Sponsors
- Lightstream: You know what feels great? Paying off high-interest credit cards, getting a lower rate, and saving money. Refinance your credit card balances and save with a Credit Card Consolidation loan at lightstream.com/imore.
Hosts
