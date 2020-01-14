iMore show 687Source: iMore

Lory reports on her adventures at CES in Las Vegas as the gang chat about the best, worst, and most absurd ideas from the show. It's not just creepy robots, but there are a lot of creepy robots.

On a much more serious note, they also discuss the US Justice Department's findings on the Pensacola shooting and Apple's participation in the case.

