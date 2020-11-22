iMore show 729Source: iMore

Lory, Joe, and Georgia discuss first impressions of the M1 Macs. Turns out, the hype is real when it comes to performance and battery life!

They also review HomePod mini and Joe walks us through some cool Siri Shortcuts. Apple has reduced their cut of sales to 15% for any developer that generates less than one million dollars of revenue on the App Store.

