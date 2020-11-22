Lory, Joe, and Georgia discuss first impressions of the M1 Macs. Turns out, the hype is real when it comes to performance and battery life!
They also review HomePod mini and Joe walks us through some cool Siri Shortcuts. Apple has reduced their cut of sales to 15% for any developer that generates less than one million dollars of revenue on the App Store.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- HomePod minis are arriving around the world | iMore
- Customers are starting to receive their M1 Apple silicon Macs | iMore
- Pixelmator Pro's ML Super Resolution feature absolutely flies on M1 Macs | iMore
- MacBook Air with M1 review: One giant leap | iMore
- Apple to push controversial advertising privacy features despite opposition | iMore
- Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers | iMore
- Epic Games and Spotify blast App Store changes | iMore
Sponsors
- Woven: Woven is the all in one calendar perfect for busy people. Try Woven Premium for free for 21 days at usewoven.com/imore.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple updates Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur
Apple has released a new version of its Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur.
Apple teases 'The Oprah Conversation' with Barack Obama in new video
Apple TV+ has a new teaser for Oprah's interview with President Obama and we even get a look at how the whole thing went down remotely.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
Prevent damage with a rugged Apple Watch case
Looking for a little extra heavy-duty protection for your Apple Watch? Here are some stellar rugged Apple Watch cases to keep in mind.