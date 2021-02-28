Karen and Joe hang with Luke Filipowicz for a chat about Apple's celebration of Women's History Month this March along with their donation to the LGBTQ+ charity Encircle. And, of course, life wouldn't be complete without fresh MacBook, AirPods, and Apple Car rumors!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- Apple donates $1 million and products to Utah-based LGBTQ+ charity Encircle | iMore
- Third-generation AirPods and Charging Case appear in newly-leaked images | iMore
- New 2021 MacBook Pro leak promises huge overhaul | iMore
- Stunning new 2021 iMac leak reveals new design in five colors | iMore
- There will never be a free tier of Apple Music, confirms head of licensing | iMore
- Hyundai/Kia may still be working with Apple on multiple partnerships | iMore
- Apple celebrates Women's History Month with the help of Apple Music, Fitness+, and more | iMore
- Luke Filipowicz — 2021 edition (@LukeFilipowicz) / Twitter
Sponsors
- Hello Fresh With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to your door. Go to HelloFresh.com/imore10 and use code imore10 for 10 free meals, including free shipping!
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Elevate your workspace with FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk
The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing desk is an electric, height adjustable desk equipped with dual cord management holes — a must for every workspace.
Portless iPhone 13 to use 'Internet Recovery' for restoring, claims leak
A new report claims that Apple plans to use a feature called 'Internet Recovery' to allow users to restore the portless version of the iPhone 13 should they run into any problems with the device.
Apple developers despair as DTK rebate offers vary worldwide
Apple has confirmed to developers they must return their Developer Transition Kit's to the company by March 31, however many developers worldwide seem upset they aren't getting a full rebate of $500 US developers are.
Leave your wallet at home with these great cases for your iPhone 8
Don't carry your wallet and iPhone 8 around with you everywhere, you can combine them with a great wallet case and save on space!