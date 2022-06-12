iMore show 798Source: iMore

This week, Luke Karen, and Stephen breakdown all the exciting (and not so exciting) news from WWDC!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Nintendo recap — Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo now out
From the Editor's desk

Nintendo recap — Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo now out

Several Switch-related announcements took place this week as we await the reveal for the rumored June Nintendo Direct. Sonic had his own livestream, Sega announced a new mini console, a demo dropped, and a new Mario game launched. There's even more so let's dive in.

Here are 7 Shortcuts for taking notes after WWDC
What's new at WWDC?!

Here are 7 Shortcuts for taking notes after WWDC

Apple’s WWDC is full of sessions and topics worth exploring in-depth, but there’s a lot of ground to cover. We’ve built a set of seven shortcuts to help you get started learning what’s new.