What you need to know
- Apple has released new versions of iMovie and Clips.
- The latest versions add support for the iPhone 13's new Cinematic mode and ProRes video codec support.
- It also adds support for ProRAW images.
Apple is getting its video editing apps ready ahead of the iPhone 13 launch.
The latest release of iMovie, version 2.3.3, adds a number of new features that Apple announced with the iPhone 13 lineup at its "California Streaming" event last week. The update includes support for editing Cinematic mode on all iPhone 13 models as well as the ability to edit ProRes video from the iPhone 13 Pro. It also adds the ability to bring ProRAW images into your project. You can check out the latest updates for iMovie below:
- Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13
- Add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in video recorded in Cinematic mode*
- Import and edit ProRes video**
- Add ProRAW images to your movies and trailers
Stability updates and improvements
Requires iPhone XS or later, iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) ** Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)
Apple has also released a new version of the Clips app. Version 3.1.2 also adds support for Cinematic mode and ProRes video editing as well as ProRAW images.
- Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13
- Apply effects like filters, stickers, and emoji to video recorded in Cinematic mode
- Add videos or photos from your Photos library with a single tap, without having to record each one into your project
- Import and edit ProRes video*
- Add ProRAW images to your videos
Stability updates and improvements
Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)
Both updates are available to download now for free on the App Store. You will need an iPhone 13 to take advantage of Cinematic mode and specifically an iPhone 13 Pro for ProRes video. The iPhone 13 will officially launch on Friday, September 24.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Switch finally connects to Bluetooth headphones and N64 games may be coming
N64 games are likely coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Plus, we finally got Bluetooth headset connections for Switch.
Without digital games, I wouldn't be a gamer
Everyone's childhood gaming experience was different. For me, digital games greatly enhanced this experience and made me the gamer I am today.
Review: The Backbone One is the iPhone controller Apple should have made
The Backbone One, with its stellar hardware and clever app, truly transforms your iPhone into a portable gaming console.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!