Apple is getting its video editing apps ready ahead of the iPhone 13 launch.

The latest release of iMovie, version 2.3.3, adds a number of new features that Apple announced with the iPhone 13 lineup at its "California Streaming" event last week. The update includes support for editing Cinematic mode on all iPhone 13 models as well as the ability to edit ProRes video from the iPhone 13 Pro. It also adds the ability to bring ProRAW images into your project. You can check out the latest updates for iMovie below:

Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13

Add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in video recorded in Cinematic mode*

Import and edit ProRes video**

Add ProRAW images to your movies and trailers

Stability updates and improvements

Requires iPhone XS or later, iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) ** Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

Apple has also released a new version of the Clips app. Version 3.1.2 also adds support for Cinematic mode and ProRes video editing as well as ProRAW images.

Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13

Apply effects like filters, stickers, and emoji to video recorded in Cinematic mode

Add videos or photos from your Photos library with a single tap, without having to record each one into your project

Import and edit ProRes video*

Add ProRAW images to your videos

Stability updates and improvements

Requires iPhone 13, iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

Both updates are available to download now for free on the App Store. You will need an iPhone 13 to take advantage of Cinematic mode and specifically an iPhone 13 Pro for ProRes video. The iPhone 13 will officially launch on Friday, September 24.