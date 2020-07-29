Even though most of us are not traveling or out-and-about as much these days due to shelter-in-place orders, having a portable power bank is a necessity. I mean, what if the power goes out at your house or it's an emergency? That's why it's always a good idea to have some spare battery packs laying around, and the Infinacore Pandora Portable Power (P3) is one of the more convenient options out there.

Convenient charging INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3) Bottom line: INFINACORE's Pandora Portable Power (P3) holds 8000mAh capacity and has a built-in pronged wall plug, so you don't need a cable to charge it up. It has one USB-C with PD and two USB 3.0 ports with an output of 18W, with simultaneous charging capability. It also works for wireless charging with a max output of 10W for compatible devices, and there is an LED indicator to show charge level. Pros Plugs directly into the wall

USB-C for Power Delivery at 18W

Two USB 3.0 ports and wireless charging

Passthrough charging

LED charge indicator

Rubber feet keep it in place Cons Only 8000mAh

Wireless charging is not fast $40 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

$40 at Infinacore

Maximum convenience INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3): Features

The Pandora is one of the smaller, more portable battery packs that I own, since it is in the shape of a square, with a depth similar to Apple's own MacBook charging bricks. The exterior is a soft-touch material, similar to rubber or silicone, so it may get some fingerprint smudges on it, but you can easily wipe them away. It can hold 8000mAh of extra juice once it is fully charged. The Pandora Portable Power is a super convenient power bank with four ways to charge simultaneously, and it can plug into the wall directly — one less cable to worry about. The top of the square has a ring with the INFINACORE battery logo in the middle — this is where you place your device for wireless charging. On the bottom are four rubber feet, which keep the Pandora in place on a flat surface as you charge. You'll find three ports on the edge: one USB-C with Power Delivery (PD) port at 18W, and another USB 3.0 Quick Charge port. The third USB port has a slightly slower output, but it still does well in a pinch. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Unlike a lot of other power banks, the Pandora doesn't need a cable to charge up. Instead, it has built-in prongs that you can plug directly into a wall outlet or power strip, and the box comes with adapters for EU and UK plugs, in case you plan on taking this on a trip abroad. The Pandora can do passthrough charging, so you could leave it plugged into the wall and charge up your devices with cables — it will prioritize charging up your devices first, before recharging the battery pack itself.

Underneath the USB ports is an LED indicator, which tells you how much juice is currently available in the battery pack. Under the LED indicator is the power button, which you press to turn the Pandora on for charging. I found that if you are looking for the fastest charge possible, then you should definitely be using the USB-C with PD port because you can get around 50% charge in 30 minutes. INFINACORE claims that the wireless charging is 2x faster than other wireless chargers, though honestly, I feel that it charges around the same — wireless charging as a whole is still pretty slow compared to a wired connection. For iPhones, they are only able to fast charge wirelessly up to 7.5W. A charger that does it all INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3): What I Like

I have a ton of power banks around the house, but I really like the size of the Pandora. It's smaller and square, making it easier to carry it anywhere discreetly. And since it plugs directly into an outlet, you don't even need to find a cable to charge it up — I'm always a fan of fewer cables to worry about. I'm also a fan of the the rubber feet on the bottom because they really do work and make the Pandora completely anti-slip, so it stays in place. LED indicators are always more clear than four little dots, and the USB-C with PD is blazing fast. This is definitely going to be a charger that I'll be taking with me whenever I can. The wireless charging is not as fast as they claim INFINACORE Pandora Portable Power (P3): What I Don't Like