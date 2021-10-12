What you need to know
- Infiniti is offering customers free wireless CarPlay upgrades.
- It will run through March 31, 2022.
- It will be available to owners of 2020 Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 models.
Infiniti has today announced it will offer eligible customers a free upgrade to wireless CarPlay for better compatibility with Apple's best iPhones.
Reported by CNET:
Specifically, Infiniti is doing this for owners of 2020 and up Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 models by upgrading those models with wireless Apple CarPlay, according to an announcement made by Infiniti on Tuesday.
According to reports, Infiniti will offer the service until March 31, 2022. Whilst already offering wireless CarPlay in models like the QX55 and QX80, as well as upcoming models, the offer will be available for owners of 2020 (and newer) versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 models.
According to Engadget, eligible customers can take advantage of the free upgrade simply by heading down to their local Infiniti dealership. The upgrade will be performed by technicians onsite who can install the necessary hardware and software, a process that takes about an hour.
Apple CarPlay allows users enhanced compatibility with their car, giving them access to a slew of iPhone features whilst on the move. That includes the Phone and Messages app for communication, Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks, and of course navigation through Apple Maps.
