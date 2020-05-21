What you need to know
- Apple has dropped the trailer for its docuseries "Dear...".
- The series focuses on inspirational figures and those who they have impacted.
- The series will debut all ten episodes on June 5th.
Today, Apple has dropped the official trailer for its documentary series "Dear.." which focuses on the inspirational figures who have shaped our world and the people that they have impacted. Each episode will focus on one of those figures, including people like Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Steinem, Big Bird, and more. According to Apple, all ten episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 5th.
"One person's story can change the world. From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Dear... profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they've inspired. All episodes are available to watch now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. All ten episodes will debut June 5, exclusively on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription."
Apple says the series was inspired by the "Dear Apple" ad for the Apple Watch in which people wrote Tim Cook the stories of how the Apple Watch has either saved their life or helped them live a healthier day.
"Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" ad for the Apple Watch, Dear... is an inventive approach to biographies of the influential people who are shaping culture and society today using letters that fans have written to them. Dear... focuses on key moments from subjects' lives and their work that has profoundly impacted not only the individuals who have written letters but the world at large."
You can check out the full trailer for the new series below:
FAQ: What is the Google-Apple COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system?
Google and Apple partnered to launch their COVID-19 exposure tracking and notification system on May 20 — here's what you need to know about it.
Your Fitbit device might be able to predict if you have COVID-19 or the flu
Health and fitness wearable pioneer Fitbit is partnering with medical researchers to determine if its devices can help predict and track infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the flu. Users can opt-in to share personal health data from their device directly through the Fitbit app.
Apple Card web page gets sleek new redesign and new financial health page
Apple has overhauled the Apple Card section of its website, bringing a fresh new look and redesigned interface.
What are the best tablet stands to use with your Nintendo Switch?
Looking for the right tablet stand for your Nintendo Switch? We've got all of the information right here.