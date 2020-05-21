Today, Apple has dropped the official trailer for its documentary series "Dear.." which focuses on the inspirational figures who have shaped our world and the people that they have impacted. Each episode will focus on one of those figures, including people like Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Steinem, Big Bird, and more. According to Apple, all ten episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 5th.

"One person's story can change the world. From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Dear... profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they've inspired. All episodes are available to watch now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. All ten episodes will debut June 5, exclusively on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription."

Apple says the series was inspired by the "Dear Apple" ad for the Apple Watch in which people wrote Tim Cook the stories of how the Apple Watch has either saved their life or helped them live a healthier day.

"Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" ad for the Apple Watch, Dear... is an inventive approach to biographies of the influential people who are shaping culture and society today using letters that fans have written to them. Dear... focuses on key moments from subjects' lives and their work that has profoundly impacted not only the individuals who have written letters but the world at large."

You can check out the full trailer for the new series below: