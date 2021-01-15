Intel's new CEO has told employees it must deliver to market better products than anything "that a lifestyle company in Cupertino" can create, a backhanded compliment to rival Apple.

As reported by Oregon Live, Gelsinger made the remarks in a call to employees on Thursday:

"We have to deliver better products to the PC ecosystem than any possible thing that a lifestyle company in Cupertino" makes, Gelsinger told employees Thursday. That's a derisive reference to Apple and the location of its corporate headquarters. "We have to be that good, in the future," Gelsinger added.

No doubt, Gelsinger had in mind Apple's surge into the CPU market with the unveiling of Apple silicon and the release of its M1 chip in November of 2020. Apple's new M1 offering blows any previous Intel chip included in a Mac out of the water, and there are rumors aplenty that Apple will release even more impressive chips this year.

In December Intel EVP Gregory Bryant stated that the company feels good competitively when it comes to rivals like Apple.

The news was met with ironic comments online.

Narrator: "Intel did not feel good competitively" https://t.co/7Xmfk192dG — Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) December 9, 2020

According to the report, much of Intel's meeting yesterday was dedicated to a decision around outsourcing its manufacturing processes after a series of setbacks resulting in delays to its microprocessor technology. According to the report, the decision will be made "very soon" but will be done with incoming CEO Gelsinger.

Recent leaks suggest Apple will debut a new set of M-series processors in a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year.