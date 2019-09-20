When Apple introduced iOS 13 earlier this summer, it unveiled a new feature called Audio Sharing. Much like how splitters did that job with the headphone jack, the new feature would allow two sets of Bluetooth headphones to connect to the same device and share audio.

Apple originally stated the feature would be available for AirPods and the Beats Powerbeats Pro, but it seems it will support all Apple devices (including Beats) that come with the W1 and H1 chips (via Engadget). That adds the Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats X and Powerbeats 3 Wireless to the list of compatible devices.

Anytime you have AirPods or Beats connected to your iPhone, the option will come up to "Share Audio" with the prompt: "Bring another pair of headphones or the iPhone or iPad they are connected to, close to this iPhone."

Once connected, you can begin to share music, podcast or any form of audio.

According to Engadget, support for these additional headphones will roll out on September 23. However, it's unclear if the feature will be part of another minor update or the bigger iOS 13.1 update Apple will release on September 24.