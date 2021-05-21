iOS 14.7 to bring 'Air Quality' count to the Weather app in more countries

Apple's iOS 14.7 beta has been in the hands of testers for a few days now and we're beginning to learn more about what makes the update tick. As multiple people across Reddit are noticing, the stock Weather app now includes 'Air Quality' measurements for more locations than ever before.

It seems that some parts of Canada, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain are now showing the AQI rating, although not all cities in those countries have the feature enabled.

Similar reports have been made on Twitter, as noted by 9to5Mac.

Something that’s new in iOS 14.7 for Canada 🇨🇦 Air quality index in weather apps pic.twitter.com/D4FG8oM7oz — John Ee (@heyJohnEe) May 19, 2021

We don't yet know when iOS 14.7 will be made available to the public, with iOS 14.6 still in the release candidate stage ahead of its own public debut. That update will include recent Apple Music changes including Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. The iOS 14.7 update seems to be less exciting, at least so far. Who knows what could happen between now and its release?

Of course, you don't always need an app to know what the weather is doing. These are some of the best HomeKid temperature sensors money can buy, for example.