Apple's new iOS 15.3 update fixes an annoying bug that caused some HomeKit users to report that their cameras were not updating in the Home app. The result was stale thumbnails that couldn't be trusted with no way to fix things manually.

Now, the iOS 15.3 update appears to offer some respite for HomeKit users. Multiple people have reported that installing the update has fixed things for them and that thumbnails are now updating as expected as reported by MacRumors.

While not live as such, the Home app's camera thumbnails are supposed to refresh intermittently but people have been complaining that they weren't for some time. While Apple didn't mention the fix in its release notes it's good to see that things are working once again.

Apple released iOS 15.3 alongside iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4, and tvOS 15.3 this week. If you're using any compatible device we would always suggest installing these updates to ensure you can take advantage of new features as well as bug and security fixes.

HomeKit Secure Video puts compatible security cameras right into the Home app making them easier to use than ever. Recordings are also saved to iCloud and can be accessed on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as well.