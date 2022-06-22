Want to use your iPad to run your HomeKit house? Apple has some bad news for you.

Spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple has confirmed that the iPad will no longer be supported as a HomeKit hub when iPadOS 16 launches this fall. The company will display a warning for users in the Home app that alerts them to the change:

If you've been using an iPad as your HomeKit hub up until now, you'll want to plan on making the switch before you install Apple's latest software updates on your devices this fall. Thankfully, there are two devices that can serve as your HomeKit hub: the Apple TV and the HomePod mini.

It's not surprising to see Apple remove the iPad as a HomeKit hub option, especially now that it has the HomePod mini and Apple TV together. Both of those devices are ones you obviously expect to leave in your home as opposed to the iPad which really serves more like a portable device you take with you outside of your home.

