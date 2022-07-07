iOS 16, macOS Ventura beta delivers major iCloud photos upgrade

Apple has released the latest round of developer betas for its new software this week, finally bringing with them Apple's new iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Following the latest round of developer betas for iOS 16 and macOS Ventura released on Wednesday, users were quick to note the new feature is now available:

Say hello to iCloud Shared Photo Library in macOS Ventura beta 3 and iOS 16 beta 3, I hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/Cwu5hHoqvM — Joachim Fornallaz (@fjoachim) July 6, 2022

Apple announced its new iCloud Shared Photo Library at WWDC 2022 as a new way to share photos with your whole family. From Apple:

iCloud Shared Photo Library is the easiest way to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members, so everyone can collaborate and enjoy the collection in Memories, Featured Photos, and the Photos widget. Users can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on a start date or people in the photos. Photos can be added to the collection manually or through Bluetooth proximity or sharing suggestions in For You. When anyone in the Shared Library adds, edits, or deletes photos, the library is updated for everyone.

This is a great new feature for users of devices like Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 14 when it debuts later this year. Thanks to the power of iCloud it will also be available across Apple's major product lines including Mac and iPad. Apple is currently testing all of its new software with developers, but a public beta has been promised for users this month, so that could arrive any day now.