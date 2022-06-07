Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update will give people added peace of mind by locking their Recently Deleted and Hidden photos and videos behind biometric security. That means that people will need to use Face ID or Touch ID to access them.

With iOS 15 installed, both Hidden and Recently Deleted photos and videos are easily found within the Photos app, and tapping the albums presents everything. That will all change when iOS 16 arrives later this year, with a biometric challenge preventing anyone from seeing inside the albums without first authenticating. A passcode fallback will be offered should that be required, of course.

The Hidden and Recently Deleted albums are locked by default and can be unlocked using your iPhone authentication method: Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

This is just one of the improvements being made to the Photos app in iOS 16. Users will also benefit from a new duplicate detection system that will help reduce clutter and save storage space, too. Other iOS 16 improvements to the wider operating system include changes to the Mail app and a new Lock Screen experience.

Apple's iOS 16 update will be the best iPhone software to date and we can expect it to ship to the world in or around September. Developers currently have access to the beta 1 release, while a public beta program will kick off next month — although Apple isn't saying when exactly that will happen.