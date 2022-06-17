This week, a surprise contender emerged in the world of mobile games: Netflix, which has been offering games as part of its iOS app since fall last year. The streaming giant has never really shouted about its games offering until this past week, when it revealed a whole load of games coming to the service. There will be a total of 50 Netflix games by the end of the year, in fact. There's also a couple of fun new games to check out on the App Store, including the Ace Attorney Trilogy and a platformer where you play as a radish who at one point gets a piggy back from his ex-wife, who is a tomato. Let's get into it, shall we? Surprise! It's Poinpy

You read that right. The new game from the maker of all-time classic Downwell is called Poinpy. And it got a surprise release last Friday, so it's sitting there ready to be played in your Netflix app right now. Like Apple Arcade releases, Netflix games are free to download if you're subscribed and don't have any ads or in-app purchases. Poinpy's a game about pinging a cute green Kirby-like chap up the screen collecting fruit to feed a giant grumpy blue cat thing. Pull back, release, and let Poinpy catapult up into berries, bananas, and an unidentifiable blue fruit to keep your hungry pursuer happy — or you'll get flame grilled and come crashing back down to earth. It feels great under the thumbs due to some deft haptic feedback effects, and your ever-increasing moves and powers mean that it's always a treat to come back for one more go. It's very nearly as good as Downwell, and that in itself is high praise indeed. Netflix shows get gamified

Elsewhere in Netflix's games showcase, we learned that the streaming giant has also partnered with a bunch of developers to make games out of hit shows like Shadow and Bone, La Casa De Papel (a.k.a. Money Heist), The Queen's Gambit, and even spicy reality stuff like Too Hot To Handle. Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a single-player RPG coming in 2023 from Chimera Entertainment, the maker of two Angry Birds RPGs (Epic and Evolution), so it should be pretty solid. La Casa De Papel is being turned into a metal gear-y stealth-heist game by Colombian studio Killasoft, and reality show Too Hot To Handle is being turned into a romance game by Croatian game-maker Nanobit. The Queen's Gambit is being turned into a game too, by experienced UK studio Ripstone. There's cool indie stuff too