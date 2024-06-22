Apple dates iOS 18 Beta 2 - here's what it'll include
iOS 18 Beta 2 is coming very soon.
iOS 18's first developer beta is available right now, but if you've found it a little too unstable and wanted to wait until the second one to enroll your device, you don't have long to wait.
While speaking to The Verge, Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz confirmed that the next developer beta will arrive on Monday, June 24, incorporating two sizeable features for iPhone users; iPhone Mirroring on macOS Sequoia, and SharePlay screen sharing.
Sadly, EU users won't get to use any of these features until as late as 2025, along with Apple Intelligence, after Apple cited that "interoperability requirements of the DMA" are making it difficult to comply.
What's in iOS 18 Beta 2?
One of the most anticipated features of the update is iPhone Mirroring on Mac
This allows Mac users to see their iPhone screen on their computer, accessing apps as if they were with them even when it's in another room. It doesn't unlock the iPhone, either, so no one can see what its user is doing on it, while it also shows your iPhone notifications and lets you respond to them from the phone.
Alongside this, SharePlay will add a screen-sharing feature. This lets another user give assistance and guidance on what to do, while beta users can also expect a series of bug fixes from the first release.
We also expect other platforms, including iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, to receive their beta updates on the same day.
