Apple's biggest iOS 18 and macOS features, including Apple intelligence, won't come to the EU this year because of the Digital Markets Act
AI for the rest of us - but not the EU, yet.
Apple Intelligence is a big part of the company's 2024 platform updates, with its clever features and Siri overhaul intended to revamp iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.
And, while it won't roll out in beta until later in the year, EU users may have to wait even longer to test them.
As per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, regulatory concerns and the always-looming Digital Markets Act mean that the Apple Intelligence features won't come to the EU at all this year.
Apple's statement said, "We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security".
Don't expect Apple Intelligence in the EU until 2025
Apple also shared a statement with the Financial Times, noting three features are slowing down compliance with the Digital Markets Act.
"Due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act, we do not believe that we will be able to roll out three of these [new] features -- iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence -- to our EU users this year."
That means that not only would devices not get access to Apple Intelligence, but macOS Sequoia would be shorn of one of its biggest features with iPhone Mirroring - due to arrive in beta in just a couple of days time.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
We'll update you as we move closer to iOS 18's launch if anything changes, but for now it feels as though EU users can expect a much quieter year.
iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple
iPhone 15 Pro will get Apple Intelligence when it does eventually arrive for all users.
More from iMore
- Satechi's new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is a magnetic mount that powers your iPhone while you're on the move
- I've used the same calendar app for 10 years — iOS 18 could be about to change that
- Your iPhone's Weather app has a hidden setting that tells you exactly when it's going to rain — it's off by default so don't assume you're using it
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.