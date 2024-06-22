Apple's biggest iOS 18 and macOS features, including Apple intelligence, won't come to the EU this year because of the Digital Markets Act

Apple Intelligence is a big part of the company's 2024 platform updates, with its clever features and Siri overhaul intended to revamp iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.

And, while it won't roll out in beta until later in the year, EU users may have to wait even longer to test them.

As per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, regulatory concerns and the always-looming Digital Markets Act mean that the Apple Intelligence features won't come to the EU at all this year.

Apple's statement said, "We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security".

Don't expect Apple Intelligence in the EU until 2025

Apple also shared a statement with the Financial Times, noting three features are slowing down compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

"Due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act, we do not believe that we will be able to roll out three of these [new] features -- iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence -- to our EU users this year."

That means that not only would devices not get access to Apple Intelligence, but macOS Sequoia would be shorn of one of its biggest features with iPhone Mirroring - due to arrive in beta in just a couple of days time.

We'll update you as we move closer to iOS 18's launch if anything changes, but for now it feels as though EU users can expect a much quieter year.

