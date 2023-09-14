iOS 17 adds new iPhone ringtones for the first time in years
That'll be music to some ears.
Apple's iOS 17 update is almost here and the months-long beta program is nearly done and dusted. The Release Candidate beta is now in the hands of testers, and while there isn't an awful lot new in this release Apple has surprised everyone with a big new addition.
More specifically, there are more than 20 new additions after Apple added new ringtones to the iPhone for the first time in years. In fact, it's a decade since any real changes to Apple's ringtone options with iOS 7.
With Apple launching the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro families of devices owners of older models will be pleased to know that they won't have to buy the best iPhones just to get new ringtones — they'll be available for all models capable of running iOS 17 as of September 18.
New ringtones, refreshed old ones
The new additions include such names as Canopy, Chalet, Chirp, Shelter, Unfold, and Valley but you won't have to choose one of them to benefit from something fresh. Alongside the more than 20 new ringtones Apple has also refreshed some of the old ones as well, making them sound better than ever.
iOS 17 RC add some new ringtones finally pic.twitter.com/0XnErpBKUCSeptember 12, 2023
The new ringtones join a slew of other improvements in iOS 17 including StandBy mode, NameDrop, and more. The update will be available for the iPhone XR and newer and will be preinstalled on the new iPhones when they go on sale on September 22.
We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.
